× 3 USA Gymnastics board members resign as Larry Nassar hearing continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Three members of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors resigned Monday.

Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley tendered their resignations while victims of former team doctor Larry Nassar spoke for a fifth day at a Michigan court hearing.

The former doctor USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

More than 140 victim impact statements are now expected to be read in Nassar’s case. Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in the molestation case.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry issued this statement regarding the resignations:

“USA Gymnastics thanks Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelley for their many years of service to this organization. We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization. “As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.”

Former President Steve Penny quit last March after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar.