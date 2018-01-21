West Lafayette church targeted with racial slurs following anti-Trump rally

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Officials in West Lafayette are outraged after a church was targeted with two banners depicting racial slurs.

Police said they were called on Sunday morning to the Unitarian Universalist Church, located in the 300 block of Meridian St. in West Lafayette, on the report of two banners containing racial slurs.

Authorities said the banners referenced singer Jackson Browne, contained words like “die,” and made a veiled threat with the date of Jan. 23.

Investigators determined Jackson Browne is scheduled to have a concert in Orlando on Jan. 23. The department has made Orlando police aware of the threat and will continue to work with them during this investigation.

“Orlando just like Los Vegas (sic)” was written referencing the two mass shootings. The FBI has reportedly been notified.

On Saturday, the Unitarian Universalist Church, known for its progressive stands on racial and social justice issues, hosted the Resistance Fair.

it was organized by Greater Lafayette Indivisible, a group that formed in the wake of Trump’s election.

The fair included a number of left-leaning organizations in Greater Lafayette and was designed to mobilize voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Police said, “these hateful racist banners have no place in our community and the West Lafayette Police Department is investigating this as a crime of harassment and felony intimidation.”

The mayor took to Facebook to discuss his outrage:

“The City of West Lafayette has been and always will be an open and welcoming community. We will not allow our embracing of all that is right to be targeted by those who feel empowered to deliver a message of hate, violence and exclusivity. We will continue to make West Lafayette (a city where one-quarter of our resident population is non-native and that has long protected LBGTQ rights) an inclusive haven for all civically-minded people looking to improve our world. I have contacted our police department and they are working the neighborhood to look for information in regards to this disgusting incident. The FBI has also been notified. Mayor John Dennis”

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Lt. Jonathan Eager at the West Lafayette Police Department or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.