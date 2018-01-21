Police: Man stabs son-in-law on Indy’s west side

Posted 11:57 am, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, January 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a west side stabbing that left a man in critical condition Sunday.

First responders were called to the incident at a home in the 300 block of Barton Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Officers at the scene said the victim’s father-in-law stabbed him under his left arm. He was taken to IMPD’s homicide office to be questioned.

Police say they have been called to the home several times for domestic disputes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

