Police investigating after walk-in shooting victim dies at Community North

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a homicide Sunday evening after a man died at a northeast side hospital from a shooting.

Detectives were dispatched to Community North Hospital after a male victim reportedly died following being a walk-in to Community North Hospital.

Authorities said the man was brought in by another person at around 7:30 p.m. and later died.

At this time, it is not known where the male victim was shot. Detectives are questioning the person who brought the victim in.

They are searching the area of 38th and Post Rd. and believe the shooting may have occurred around Biscayne Rd. and Bel Air Drive.

This is a developing story and we will update once more information becomes available.