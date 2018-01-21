× Man shot in the abdomen on the near northwest side Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Sunday morning shooting leaves one man in serious condition on the near northwest side.

Around 2 a.m., police say a man in his 50’s was returning home from a neighborhood bar when he was shot in the abdomen.

This happened in the 1400 block of West 28th Street, as the man was getting out of his vehicle in front of his home.

Police say the man then made his way back to the bar, the “Ritz,” a couple blocks away on Harding Street to get help.

First responders located the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Police believe this may be a robbery.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

​