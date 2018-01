INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a stabbing that occurred on the west side of Indianapolis.

First responders were called to the incident in the 300 block of Barton Ave. late Sunday morning.

A male was critically injured as a result of the stabbing and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Wayne Township Fire & EMS working a stabbing in in the 300 Block Of Barton Ave. 1 male transported to Eskenazi in critical condition pic.twitter.com/kC9KYtmGpQ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 21, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.