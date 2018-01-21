IN Focus: Panelists discuss shutdown fight, Amazon bid, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the fight over a government shutdown impact people here in Indiana? And in a mid-term election year, what will it mean in the world of politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale, and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the shutdown blame game and the potential political impact in Indiana.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) issued a statement Saturday morning after breaking with his party on the procedural vote to move forward with the funding bill.

“The most basic duty of Congress is to fund the federal government, and I voted to keep the government running. I am incredibly disappointed Congress failed to prevent a shutdown," said Donnelly. "Like in 2013, I’m going to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to reopen the government, and I will donate my take-home pay during the shutdown to charity in Indiana.”

Donnelly's vote came just hours after our interview with one of his potential opponents in the Senate race, Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), who blamed Donnelly and his fellow Democrats for the shutdown. At the time of our interview with Messer on Friday afternoon, Donnelly had not yet indicated which way he would vote.

In the video above, our panelists also discuss this week's top local story: Amazon's announcement that Indianapolis is among the top 20 finalists vying to become the home of Amazon's second North American headquarters (HQ2).

Other issues discussed on this week's program: