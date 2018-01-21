IN Focus: How does Trump’s approval rating compare to other Presidents?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One year after President Donald Trump's inauguration, he faces historically low approval ratings, according to a recent poll from CBS News.

The recent poll had the President's approval rating at just 37 percent, far lower than his predecessors.

But the White House continues to point to another set of data- the record-breaking numbers on the stock market since Donald Trump's election.

In the video above, we look at the polling numbers and the latest numbers from Wall Street, painting two very different pictures of the President's first year in office.