Fishers police ask for help in finding suspected runaway

Posted 9:17 am, January 21, 2018, by

Brittney Hendry

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is asking the public to help find a girl who officers believe has ran away.

Police say the suspected runaway, Brittney Hendry, was last seen Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding Hendry’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-773-1282 or 317-595-3300.

Officers did not provide any additional information regarding this case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

