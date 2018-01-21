Colts tight end Jack Doyle named to Pro Bowl

Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Next Sunday the Colts will have two players to represent the horseshoe in the Pro Bowl. Today the Colts announced that tight end Jack Doyle will join teammate TY Hilton at the game in Orlando. In Doyle’s first year as the Colts number one tight end, he made his first career Pro Bowl notching 80 receptions, 690 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The 2017-18 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday January 28th at 3 PM E.T.

