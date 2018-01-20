Two people found dead in Dearborn County residence

AURORA, Ind. — Police say two people are dead in southeastern Indiana, apparently victims of a homicide.

The bodies of a male and a female were discovered Friday night at a house in Aurora in Dearborn County, 30 miles west of Cincinnati. The bodies were found after the county sheriff’s department was asked to check on the welfare of the pair.

No names were immediately released. Autopsies are planned for Sunday.

Anyone with information can call Indiana State Police at (812) 689-5000.

