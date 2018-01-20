Tipton police hosts retirement party for K9 partner ‘Apachi’

Posted 1:09 pm, January 20, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

 

TIPTON, Ind. – Friday was a bittersweet day for the Tipton police department. Their K9 partner “Apachi” retired after serving the department for eight years.

They said he was responsible for hundreds of drug related arrests and multiple successful tracks. “Apachi” is a crowd favorite, which is attributed to his calm and friendly demeanor.

He obtained numerous certifications during his years of hard work.

Some of these include American Working Dogs, National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, Monroe County (TN) Sheriff’s Office Tracking School, and Ultimate Canine Training.

Detective DellaRosa said, “K-9 Apachi was the best partner I could have asked for. As a team we had a very successful, rewarding career and it has been my honor and privilege to be a part of it.”

The department threw “Apachi” a big going away party on Friday, and even put up a plaque of the K9.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s