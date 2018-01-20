Tipton police hosts retirement party for K9 partner ‘Apachi’

TIPTON, Ind. – Friday was a bittersweet day for the Tipton police department. Their K9 partner “Apachi” retired after serving the department for eight years.

They said he was responsible for hundreds of drug related arrests and multiple successful tracks. “Apachi” is a crowd favorite, which is attributed to his calm and friendly demeanor.

He obtained numerous certifications during his years of hard work.

Some of these include American Working Dogs, National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, Monroe County (TN) Sheriff’s Office Tracking School, and Ultimate Canine Training.

Detective DellaRosa said, “K-9 Apachi was the best partner I could have asked for. As a team we had a very successful, rewarding career and it has been my honor and privilege to be a part of it.”

The department threw “Apachi” a big going away party on Friday, and even put up a plaque of the K9.