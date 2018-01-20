State tournament prove girls wresting is on the rise in Indiana

LAWRENCE. Ind. – Move over boys, ladies are getting onto the mat at a record pace.

More than 130 girls competed Friday night at Lawrence North for the chance to win a state wrestling title.

CBS4 spoke with the man behind the state tournament, Gary Myer. He is also the coach of Hamilton Heights High School’s wresting team, where 5 girls wrestle on the team.

His passion is running IHSGW, an organization that started the first girls state wrestling tournament last year.

According to Myer, since the tournament’s inception last year, the IHSAA has been monitoring how it operates. Myers believes with the momentum and number of girls competing, it’s just a matter of time before it’s an official high school sport.

135 girls competed from high school programs all across the state that are mostly made up of boys.

Brackets were divided by north and south and the finals were originally supposed to take place last Friday, but harsh weather delayed the tournament.

Unlike boys wresting, there is not a team competition. However, officials determined scoring from the individual tournament to crown Penn High School, located in Mishawaka, the state’s team champion.

Girls who generally beat up on the boys skipped out on conference tournaments to be able to become a state champion.

Bloomington South’s Ciera Broukal won state Friday by defeating Hamilton Height’s Markaela Pugh, 4-0. She placed 6th at USAW Women’s Nationals in spring of 2016, and is a two time All-American.

The sport is getting so popular it has spread to the collegiate ranks. While it hasn’t made it to officially as an NCAA sport yet, the Women’s Collegiate Wresting Association (WCWA) governs several NAIA and NCAA programs.

Their role is to standardize competition rules for girls until the NCAA or NAIA recognizes it as an emerging sport. Some even offer full scholarships for girls wrestling, but not all programs have adopted this yet.

“My hope is to see girls competing at this tournament being able to pay their way through college,” Myers said.

Take a look at every state champion from each individual weight class: