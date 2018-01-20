× Saturday night shooting on the near northwest side leaves man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is shot on the near northwest side early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Leatherbury Lane on reports of a person shot.

There, they found a man shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to the Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing people from the scene.

No suspect information as of yet.

