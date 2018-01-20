Saturday morning shooting on the near northwest side leaves man in critical condition

Posted 4:45 am, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:29AM, January 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is shot on the near northwest side early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Leatherbury Lane on reports of a person shot.

There, they found a man shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to the Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing people from the scene.

No suspect information as of yet.

We will keep you updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s