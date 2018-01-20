× DNR mourning loss of commander based out of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Major Michael Portteus passed away, a longtime member of the DNR.

Portteus spent almost 35 years faithfully serving the department.

“Our agency is shocked from the loss of one of our leaders, today. I thank all of our citizens, friends, fellow law enforcement agencies and DNR colleagues for their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. We continue to pray for the peace of his family, the entire DNR family and for our family of officers”, stated Arnold.

He spent 18 years working in the field, having been assigned to both Ohio County and Greene County.

In 2001, Portteus was promoted to Lieutenant in charge of records and communications.

In 2011, he was promoted to Support Services Commander and was based out of the DNR’s headquarters in Indianapolis.