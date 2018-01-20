Butler beats DePaul for the 8th straight time, 79-67

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 24 points and Butler used a 22-point halftime advantage to win its eight straight victory over DePaul, holding off a second-half rally by the Blue Demons to post a 79-67 Big East Conference win Saturday afternoon.

Martin hit 7 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 11 from behind the three-point line. Kamar Baldwin added 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The pair average just under 44 points per game combined in Big East play.

DePaul (8-11, 1-6) cut the Butler lead to 12 points at several points in the second half but could get no closer.

Max Strus hit four of his five 3s in the second half to help fuel the Blue Demons’ rally and finished with 27 points. Eli Cain had 14 points and dished seven assists.

Butler (14-7, 4-4) now has a week off before playing host to St. John’s January 27.

