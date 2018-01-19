TV crew arrested at Newark airport, accused of trying to get fake bomb through security

Posted 8:25 am, January 19, 2018

Passengers repack luggage before it is screened at an explosives detection system at the Newark Liberty International Airport (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.Y. — Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at a New Jersey airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says it happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security.

Farbstein says the alleged TV crew members were arrested on multiple charges and face possible civil penalties by the TSA.

Endemol Shine North America, which employs the crew, says the device is a “specially designed suitcase” used to compact clothing and “has no other intended use.”

