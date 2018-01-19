× Semi fire closes right two lanes of southbound I-465 near I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The right two lanes of southbound I-465 are currently blocked near I-70 on the east side due to a semi fire.

The fire is just north of I-70, at the 42.9 mile marker. INDOT says to expect delays in the area.

Police say the driver thought it was a brake fire as he saw smoke coming from the back, but it was actually something in the trailer. It will have to be off-loaded before the trailer is removed.

No injuries were reported.