Secretary DeVos approves Indiana's ESSA plan

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Friday announced the approval of six state’s ESSA plans, including Indiana.

According to a press release, the newly approved plans will close the gap in student achievement in English/language arts and mathematics for all student subgroups by 50 percent by 2023.

It will also multiple measures to evaluate the college and career readiness of its high schoolers, such as performance in advanced courses and earning dual credit or an industry certification.

For its elementary students, the state plan will measure both student attendance and growth in student attendance over time.

In 2015, No Child Left Behind was stripped down and replaced with the Every Student Succeeds Act. Since then, states have had to submit their formal plans under the new act for approval.

“Today is a great day for Indiana,” said Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. “Our ESSA plan reflects the input and perspective of many stakeholders in communities across our state. From the beginning, we set out to build a plan that responded to the needs of Hoosier students. From our clear accountability system to our innovative, locally-driven approach to school improvement, our ESSA plan was designed to support student success.”

After Friday’s approvals, the total states that have had their ESSA plans approved sits at 35.

Click here to view the state’s newly approved plans for ESSA.