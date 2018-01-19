LIVESTREAM: President Trump addresses March for Life from White House Rose Garden

Posted 12:06 pm, January 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, January 19, 2018

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is addressing the pro-life March for Life from the White House Rose Garden.

Organizers say the video address Friday makes him the first president to speak to the march using that technology. Anti-abortion activists say their fight against abortion rights is in the strongest position it’s been in in more than a decade.

That’s despite Trump’s onetime advocacy for abortion rights, a stance he says changed around 2011. A year into his presidency, Trump has sought to curtail abortion rights by making rules and policy changes across agencies. He also preserved the Supreme Court’s conservative majority by getting Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed.

Abortion-rights groups say Trump’s actions amount to a sweeping rollback of reproductive rights.

