Police shot, kill knife-wielding man in southwest Indiana

BOONVILLE, Ind. – A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Warrick County early Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a man who was carrying two knives and threatening people at Governor Boon Square Apartments in Boonville.

Two Boonville police officers arrived within minutes and located the individual on the south side of the apartment complex. Police said officers told him to drop the knives, but he kept walking toward them. One officer discharged his Taser several times, but it was ineffective, police said.

The second officer shot the suspect as he continued to approach, still refusing commands to drop the knives. Police called an ambulance, which took the man to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He died from injuries.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the shooting. The man who died has not been positively identified.