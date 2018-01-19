× Police shoot, kill knife-wielding man in southwest Indiana

BOONVILLE, Ind. – A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Warrick County early Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a man who was carrying two knives and threatening people at Governor Boon Square Apartments in Boonville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Marshall Coleman of Boonville.

Two Boonville police officers arrived within minutes and located Marshall on the south side of the apartment complex. Police said officers told him to drop the knives, but he kept walking toward them. One officer discharged his Taser several times, but it was ineffective, police said.

The second officer shot Marshall as he continued to approach, still refusing commands to drop the knives. Police called an ambulance, which took him to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He died from injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.