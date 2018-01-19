× Police arrest Terre Haute man, woman after allegedly stealing retired IMPD officer’s gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man and woman from Terre Haute after it was believed they stole a retired IMPD officer’s gun.

37-year-old Sasha Batson and 35-year-old Howard Harris were taken into custody after authorities said they recovered a Glock .40 caliber handgun from their vehicle following a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over their 2010 white Chevy Impala as it was traveling westbound on US 40 for excessive speeding.

ISP said they found a reportedly stolen handgun in the purse of Batson, and that it was bore a serial number consistent with IMPD handguns.

Terre Haute police said on April 6, 2017, the gun with the same serial number was reported stolen.

Further investigation led troopers to believe that it was stolen from, a retired IMPD officer’s vehicle that was parked at a hotel around that date.

Batson was preliminary charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Harris was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of stolen property and operating while intoxicated.

Police said numerous traffic citations were issued as well.