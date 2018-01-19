× New Castle Police Chief Catron died from septic shock due to pneumonia, coroner says

NEW CASTLE, Ind. –New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron died from septic shock due to pneumonia and multi-organ failure, according to the Henry County coroner.

Catron started experiencing health problems while working a high school basketball game on Friday, December 15. Crews rushed him to the Henry County Hospital and then medics transported him to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Doctors treated him for heart attack symptoms and all the tests came back okay, according to New Castle Mayor Greg York.

Catron was released from the hospital Sunday and his wife took him back to the emergency room Monday, December 18. He passed away that afternoon.

Catron served on the New Castle Police Department for nearly 29 years and was the chief for the last six. Catron is survived by his wife and two children.