× Man sentenced to 55 years for fatal 2016 stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man convicted in a woman’s fatal stabbing in 2016 received his sentence Friday.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Ralph Tait was sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

On Sept. 25, 2016, Starr Eldridge’s body was discovered in the 7100 block of Waterfront Drive floating in a pond. The murder occurred in the victim’s apartment.

An autopsy revealed that Eldridge suffered approximately 13 stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, chest and head. The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds. Eldridge did not have water in the lungs and it was determined that she did not drown.

Tait was identified as a suspect after witnesses reported seeing a man matching his description dragging a blanket with human legs exposed from an apartment to his vehicle hours before Eldridge’s body was discovered.

When officers executed a search warrant at Tait’s apartment, officers reportedly found human hair on the steps outside, remnants of blood and cleaning supplies throughout the apartment.

Prosecutors say Tait had called his apartment’s management company and requested that the carpet be replaced and that he change units on the day after the homicide.

He was convicted of murder by a jury on Nov. 29, 2016.