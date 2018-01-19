× Local DACA renewal day planned as government shutdown looms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the shutdown showdown continues, the fate of DACA recipients hangs in the balance.

Nationwide, about 700,000 people are DACA recipients. Locally, about 9,000 DACA recipients live in Indiana.

Republicans need bipartisan support to pass the spending bill in the Senate. But at least four Republicans and more than a dozen Democrats say they will vote against the bill as it stands. They say they’re frustrated that it does not include provisions to protect DACA recipients.

Locally, one immigration attorney said DACA does have broad public support.

“If we’re thinking about 11 million undocumented people that are here in the United States as a whole, this is the group that has been deemed to be the least risk, the most sympathetic, and so that’s why there’s a priority on this particular Dreamer population,” said attorney Jenifer Brown, a partner at Ice Miller

Last week, a judge ordered the renewal of parts of DACA, which means renewal applications are being accepted for now.

For those in Indiana who need to renew, Ice Miller is partnering with the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic for a free DACA renewal day.

DACA Renewal Day: