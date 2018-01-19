× Indiana Blood Center encouraging Hoosiers to donate

INDIANAPLIOS, Ind—The Indiana Blood Center says they are in need of your help these days.

Officials say the holidays and cold-weather have taken a toll on their blood supply and are urging people to donate.

For one Indianapolis man, he knows just how important donating blood is.

Six years ago, Brian Hunter went home during his lunch break and found a home intruder.

“Long short of it is he laid me out of the floor and shot me in the back execution style,” he explained.

Before his lung collapsed, Hunter was able to call 911. First responders quickly rushed him to the hospital, but his troubles weren’t over yet.

“The first 24 hours I was in the hospital, I used over 50 units of blood. My family told me they quit counting after 50,” he said.

Right now, the Indiana Blood Center says their shelves are almost empty.

“This time of year is particularly challenging for the blood supply. Between the holidays and the dicey weather that we’ve had, it’s keeping people away,” said Indiana Blood Center Director of Marketing Andrea Fagan.

Right now they’re in need of donors, especially those who are O negative, the universal blood type.

To donate, you need to be at least 16 years old and it takes about an hour.

We did reach out to area hospitals to find out if they were having any issues with the blood supply.

Officials from Eskenanzi Health say as a level one trauma center they have not had to cancel and postpone any procedures. They are keeping a close watch on their negative 0 supply though.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for St. Vincent Hospital say they do not have a shortage at this time.