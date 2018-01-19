× IMPD safely finds 58-year-old woman who suffers from low blood sugar

UPDATE – Police said they safely located Regina Restivo on Saturday and she is with her family.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are searching for a 58-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Brookville Rd. for a missing persons report.

It centered around Regina Restivo, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the 5400 block of S. Orange St. on the east side at around 7:30 p.m.

She left in her 2010 Gray Ford Fusion with license plate number SZB922 and suffers from low blood sugar.

Police said at times it causes her to become lost and confused.

Her family posted on Facebook about the disappearance.

The post states that Restivo called her family Thursday night saying she was lost and didn’t know where she was or how she got here.

They said her phone keeps going to voicemail and to keep looking out for her gray Ford Fusion.

In a Facebook comment, family stated T-Mobile the last time her cell pinged was in the 46237.

That area is south of Beech Grove and on the southeast side.