Friday morning condo fire displaces 8 people and causes $75,000 in damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis fire officials are investigating a condominium fire that started Friday morning just after 7:30a.m. in the Meadowlane Condominiums in the 3300 block of Lupine Drive, just southwest of 34th Street and High School Road.

According to IFD officials, the fire displaced eight people and damaged four units while causing nearly $75,000 in damage.

There were no reported injuries from the fire which remains under investigation.

The Victims Assistance Group is assisting the Indiana Red Cross to help find shelter for those displaced.