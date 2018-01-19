Finally above freezing! Warmer temperatures arrive as deep freeze comes to end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

by Robb Ellis

Finally! Today is the day we get above freezing!

It’s been nearly a week since temperatures have been above freezing in Indianapolis. Highs on Friday are expected to climb into the upper 30s.

The last time the temperature went above freezing was Jan. 12, when the high was 42 degrees. Since then, we’ve been in a deep freeze.

Here’s a look at the last 7 days in Indianapolis:

Day Hi Lo Jan. 12 42 20 Jan. 13 20 7 Jan. 14 20 0 Jan. 15 26 3 Jan. 16 7 -5 Jan. 17 18 -1 Jan. 18 31 9

This is the second, long, below-freezing streak we’ve had this winter in Indianapolis. From Christmas Eve until Jan. 6, the temperatures did not rise above freezing officially at Indianapolis International Airport.

The warming trend is expected to continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will likely climb into the 40s with 50s expected on Sunday and Monday.