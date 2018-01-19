× Family of Tom Petty says he died of accidental drug overdose due to broken hip

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The family of Tom Petty said the music legend died of an accidental drug overdose, they detailed in a Friday Facebook post.

In the post, family said on the day he died, Petty was “informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication.”

The family met with the medical examiner and they were informed Petty passed away due an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications.

They went on to speak about the ongoing opioid crisis, “As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.”

