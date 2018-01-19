Apologetic robber holds teenager at gunpoint in his bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Police are looking for the man who robbed a teenager in his own home.

Friday morning, 15-year-old KJ Bye was getting ready for school. When he walked from the bathroom to his bedroom, someone was in there waiting for him.

“Then I saw the gun and that’s when I got really scared,” explains KJ.

Bye says the man was armed and immediately apologized.

“He said ‘I’m sorry I’m going to have to shoot you if you don’t give me the money,’” explains Bye.

Bye reached into his dresser drawer and handed the robber a little more than $100. The robber ordered him to stay in his room and then he took off.

“It’s kind of heartless. I can’t even imagine that mindset that’s kind of like I just don’t understand it. It’s ridiculous,” explains Bye.

Bye called police and his parents who had just gotten to work.

“I knew that my boy was fine and that’s all that really mattered to me,” explains Keri Scheck, mother of robbery victim.

According to police, the robber got inside the home by pushing in a window air conditioning unit. The family believes the robber may have knocked on the front door first and then when no one answered he made his way to the back window.

“I mean there are so many places you can go to get help or get things that you need. You don’t need to go into somebody’s private home,” explains Scheck.

An apology wasn’t a good enough excuse for putting a teenager’s life in danger.

“If you’re sorry, don’t do that. You know that you’re doing something that’s not right, obviously if you’re saying sorry. So don’t do it again,” explains Scheck.

This mother and son know a lot of their neighbors won’t hold back if this guy decides to come back around.

“What if he does this to some other house and somebody else might have a gun and shoot him,” explains Scheck.

If you know anything that could help detectives track down this robber, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.