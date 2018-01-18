Video captures apparent meteor as it lights up night sky over Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Many central Indiana residents and motorists reported seeing a very bright flash in the night sky late Wednesday. The sighting was confirmed by at least one police agency:

A bright blue green flash was witnessed by Officers in Shelby, Rush & Henry Co at approximately 11:50 pm on 1/17/18. Our Officer witnessed the light to the NE of Town. At this time we have not receiving any reports of power outages, may have been a meteor, aka: shooting star. — Morristown PD (@MorristownPDIN) January 18, 2018

A check with police agencies in the area found scattered reports of public sightings including half a dozen or so calls received by Delaware County Sheriff's Department.

The sighting comes on the heels of a similar event earlier this week when an extremely bright meteor/comet was captured on video as it exploded over Michigan.