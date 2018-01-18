The potential pros and cons of landing an Amazon headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-Becoming the next landing spot for an Amazon headquarters may not be all sunshine and rainbows.

Whatever city that lands the headquarters will be forever changed. The addition of 50,000 high paying jobs will attract a significant workforce and boost the local economy, however, experts warn it will also come with its fair share of headaches.

Housing Market:

While the Circle City has become an emerging tach market, Amazon will undoubtedly look across the U.S. to fill the 50,000 jobs. The Indianapolis housing market is already heating up, and inventory is running short, an influx of thousands of transplants and their families would only compound the problem and drive up prices. The good news is it would take time to build the headquarters and fill it with workers, giving construction crews added time to build.

Traffic and Public Transportation.

If Indianapolis lands the so-called HQ2 the potential location for the headquarters could have wide ranging effects. As previously mentioned, Amazon would more than likely look to the entire country to fill the thousands of jobs available. The thousands of likely new Hoosiers would translate into added congestion on roadways and an increased strain on public transportation.

Competition:

Indianapolis is becoming known for being an emerging tech market. STEM programs at the local colleges will help add to the potential workforce. However, as there are many jobs to fill, and Amazon will undoubtedly want the best and brightest, other companies may struggle to find employees or match potential salaries amazon has to offer.

Benefits:

Almost goes without saying; the addition of an Amazon headquarters would place the Circle City as a world business destination, likely attracting many other businesses, suppliers, and talent in its wake. That influx would also help enrich Indianapolis culture. The income and money spent by those with the jobs would filter out into all other areas of the community and economy, and create demand for additional amenities and accommodations. There’s also the economic impact that would come with the building of the city, and the building of the housing needed to accommodate a growing population.