× Summer concert season lines up: 10 great shows recently announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the temperatures have stayed well below freezing for the majority of the last month, music promoters announced a heat wave of new shows this week for the summer.

The announcements feature longtime Noblesville staples returning, the remains of one of the best bands ever and up and coming acts that will soon take a bigger stage.

Let’s take a look at how Indy’s summer concert season is shaping up with 10 great recent announcements.

Dave Matthews Band

Ruoff – July 6, July 7

After skipping his long tradition of performing two summer shows in Noblesville last year, DMB will thankfully be back on support of their ninth studio album.

It will be their first album since 2012’s “Away From The World.” Since that underrated gem, Dave and company have mixed up the way they traditionally tour with stripped down acoustic shows, mix of electric combined with acoustic and just Dave alone with his longtime bandmate, Tim Reynolds.

Dead & Company

Ruoff -June 6

Attention Dead Heads, Ruoff will once again host Dead & Company this summer. After Jerry died in 1995, members divided up on various side projects and fans were unsure if they would ever see Weir, Lesh, Kreutzmann and Hart on stage together again.

They got their wish in 2015, when the remaining original members reunited for “Fare Thee Well”, their 50th anniversary show. The Dead made around $55 million, a big reason why Dead & Company have been touring consistently since their inception in 2015.

If you aren’t familiar, John Mayer has stepped in on guitar and switches off lead vocals with Weir. He’s not Jerry, but Mayer can absolutely shred Garcia’s riffs. Take a look at their full show from Madison Square Garden back in November.

Fleet Foxes

Old National Centre – May 24

After taking most of the last five years off, Fleet Foxes returned last year with their third album, “Crack-Up.”

Watching former drummer Josh Tillman blow up to the masses as Father John Misty had to grind lead singer Robin Pecknold’s gears. He actually completely disconnected from show business during that time, by enrolling at Columbia University. It’s great for music that Fleet Foxes are once again relevant and back in action.

In 2008, they were as hyped as any up and coming band, cornering the indie market as a new age folk band with a special ingredient. Enjoy their amazing first single, “Mykonos” below.

Zac Brown Band

Ruoff – August 3

One of America’s biggest country acts are headed to Indianapolis this August. Zac Brown Band has carved their place among country’s biggest acts by incorporating a little bit of rock into their music.

Their melodies instantly take you to a beach or relaxing at family’s backyard barbecue. Check out their biggest hit “Chicken Fried” live at Alabama’s Hangout Festival in 2015.

David Byrne

The Lawn at White River – June 9

The crown jewel of all the recent announcements might be David Byrne at The Lawn. This will be the first time Talking Heads songs will be played live since his album with St. Vincent in 2013.

Get excited, because the setlist seems like it will be a blast from the past, “We’ll be doing some new songs… and many others that will, I assume, be familiar. I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for ‘Stop Making Sense,’ so fingers crossed,” Byrne said on his website.

Strong words from the legend, as “Stop Making Sense” came out over 30 years ago, in 1984. Dance away to “Burning Down The House” live from the great concert film.

The Decemberists

Murat – June 2

I’m surprised this wasn’t booked at The Lawn with how popular the Portland natives got with their last album, “What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World.”

With their tour announcement, the band also said their new album “I’ll Be Your Girl” will be released on March 16. Enjoy the synthy new single below. It sounds like nothing they’ve ever attempted before. Whoever created this music video 100% was inspired by the video for “Take Me Out” by Franz Ferdinand.

What they usually sound like:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

The Lawn at White River – June 1

WTTS has featured many great bands for their annual “Rock on the River” concert, and this year is no exception. Last year, they featured The Revivalists and the station featured The Head and the Heart in 2016.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats perfectly blends a tiny bit of country-twang into their music, a growing genre over the last few years.

The Record Company will serve as an opener for the benefit. They blew up in 2016 with their debut album, thanks to lead single, “Off The Ground.”

Alvvays and Big Thief

The Bluebird – April 28

This bill features two of the best songs of last year, with Big Thief’s “Shark Smile” and Alvvay’s “In Undertow.”

Being able to see both of these bands in a venue like the Bluebird is like witnessing Greg Maddux pitch to Barry Bonds while they were in the minors. I highly recommend you take the trip down to Bloomington for this show, even if you’re already going to be around the weekend prior for the Little 500.

Big Thief’s “Shark Smile”

Built to Spill and The Afghan Whigs

The Vogue – April 13

This show will bring all the “dad rockers” from the area to the Vogue in mid-April. Veteran indie rockers Built to Spill and The Afghan Whigs recently announced a co-headlining tour.

The ‘Whigs are still promoting their 2017 album “In Spades” and Built to Spill most likely will just plat the hits, although they recently announced and move from Warner Bros.

The Afghan Whigs’ “Algiers”

Dr. Dog

Egyptian Room – June 16

Has a band profited so much after working an average Scandinavian song into a massive hit?

It’s true, “Heart It Races” is actually a song by Architecture in Helsinki, but ask most music lovers who it belongs to and they’d say Dr. Dog.

After serving as a headliner at October’s Fountain Square Music Festival, the band is set to return to the Circle City. If you’re unfamiliar with the infectious guitar riff, get addicted below.

There’s not really a doubt that promoters have outdone themselves to produce an incredible list of bands coming to Indianapolis this summer. Tickets will move fast for most of these, so act fast if you’d like to go. The best news is that it’s already rivaling last summer’s lineup and there are still more shows to be announced.

Stay tuned.