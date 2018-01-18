Police searching for suspect after near west side restaurant robbed, owner shoots at suspect

Posted 5:51 pm, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04PM, January 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are searching for a suspect on the near west side after a restaurant was reportedly robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Police set up a perimeter from W. 16th St, 12th, Belleview and Sharon after The Shark, a fast food restaurant, was robbed this afternoon.

IMPD said the restaurant owner was in the back of the building, heard an employee scream, ran out and fired a shot at the suspect.

Police are still looking for the suspect and believe they are still in the area. Information on the suspect is not known at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.

