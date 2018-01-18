× Police: Mother left 2 children in car while she talked with friends inside Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman left her children inside a freezing car for at least 45 minutes while she talked with friends at a mall, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, an officer was dispatched to Castleton Square Mall around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on two children who were inside a gray Toyota Corolla parked outside H&M.

Officer Stephen Jones located the vehicle, which had parked in a handicapped spot and wasn’t running. Inside, Jones found an 11-year-old girl holding her 2-year-old brother. The outside temperature at the time was 8 degrees, according to the incident report.

The 11-year-old girl told Jones that she had the keys to the car but turned it off. Jones asked her to start the car back up so they could stay warm.

Jones talked to a passerby who said she noticed the children inside the car around 7:45 p.m. and tracked down security.

The 11-year-old girl said her mother was inside the mall at a store called “Footprints.” Jones went inside the mall and found the woman talking to a group of friends.

He told her to go outside to get her children and bring them inside where it was warm.

According to the report, the mother was “very apologetic” and Jones “advised her to never leave her children in the car by themselves ever again.”