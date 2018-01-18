Police investigating report of rape on IUPUI’s campus

Posted 5:09 pm, January 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a reported rape on IUPUI’s campus.

The incident was reported to authorities around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the victim was raped at Ball Residence Hall early Wednesday morning.

The suspect reportedly pressured the victim to engage in nonconsensual sexual acts, police said. No other details about the incident were released.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim, and police confirmed they know the suspect’s identity. Officials did not say if any arrests had been made.

Resources for sexual violence prevention can be found here and additional safety tips can be found here. 

