ISP: 34-year-old Parke County man arrested after stealing excavator

34-year-old Parke County man arrested after stealing excavator

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a 34-year-old man after they reportedly discovered a stolen excavator in his driveway following an anonymous tip.

Bradley Thompson, of southern Parke County, was arrested on Thursday night after a Greenwood man told authorities he received a tip about his stolen piece of construction equipment.

The man stated his 2016 Takeuchi Mini Excavator was stolen from a Greenwood area job site in December.

On Thursday, he received a tip from an Indianapolis construction rental store indicating his machinery might be in the Rosedale area of Parke County.

The business informed the man that an unknown caller had requested they check a specific serial number to see if it surfaced stolen.

When they identified the item as stolen, the unknown caller and potential buyer of the equipment he thought was legitimately for sale, gave the business a possible location of the excavator.

State police went to Bradley Thompson’s residennce, located in the 4600 block of E. Rosedale Rd., and reportedly found the Greenwood man’s stolen excavator in his driveway.

Thompson was arrested and faces a felony charge of possession of stolen property.

The excavator was estimated at around $50,000.