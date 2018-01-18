× IMPD officer hit by car while investigating crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer was struck by a car Thursday while investigating a crash on the south side.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 a.m. at National Avenue and South Madison Avenue.

The officer was investigating a two-car crash on an icy road. While getting a pole number off of a damaged utility pole, a third vehicle struck the officer.

She suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital. Another officer on the scene said she was talking and in good spirits when she left in an ambulance.

Indiana Department of Public Works (DPW) crews were called to spread some additional salt at the intersection.