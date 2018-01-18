× Crash slows traffic on southbound I-65 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Drivers heading south to Louisville could see some slowdowns through Bartholomew County.

Indiana State Police said a multi-vehicle crash has closed part of I-65 southbound near State Road 11. The crash happened near mile marker 58 between Columbus and Seymour.

According to ISP, the right lane will remain closed for up to three hours as crews work to remove vehicles involved in the crash.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said I-65 southbound traffic is backed up from mile marker 58 to mile marker 64. Alternate routes include U.S. 31 or State Road 11, Wheeles said.