× Complicated debt case leaves woman fighting to get money back

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Paperwork appeared to show an Indianapolis woman finally paid off an old debt, but two months later she says more money started coming out of her paycheck.

Vickie Worley contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers because she said she couldn’t get answers.

“I kept getting the runaround. I had to do something, they (were) taking all that money out,” Worley said.

Worley owed money on an old credit card bill and last year, collectors came calling. They filed a court order and Worley received a letter saying she was to pay $1,400 through wage garnishment. She didn’t fight it.

“Having it come out of my check was really good. … I wanted it paid off. It hurt, but still, at least it was paid off,” Worley said.

According to her pay stubs, Worley did pay it off. In September, money stopped coming out, and started showing as zero on her pay check, but then November 30th, suddenly money started coming out again.

“I was upset and I couldn’t figure out, now who’s garnishing my wage?” Worley said.

Worley said the timing, just before Christmas, made it even harder.

“I couldn’t buy the kids Christmas. I have seven grand kids plus the three great-grand kids. … It was very heartbreaking,” Worley said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers started researching Worley’s case, and encountered a confusing series of companies, third parties, and old documents to sort through.

A representative with ADP, the company that sent Worley her original notice, started looking into her case. ADP contracts with Worley’s employer to facilitate her wage garnishment.

“We are working to resolve the issue directly with the employer,” the representative said by email.

The company couldn’t give out specifics, so CBS4 Problem Solvers went to court. We found an order from the judge, dated September 5, that said the collections company, LVNV Funding, had 10 business days to submit paperwork to take additional interest money from Worley.

According to experts, companies can collect interest on old debts, dating back through years you didn’t pay it.

In court, however, there is no record the collections company ever submitted the paperwork to collect more money from Worley.

“Nobody’s contacted me. I’ve gotten no letters, so who’s taking the money out now?” Worley said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers tried to reach out to LVNV Funding, and its last attorney on record in the case. Neither returned our requests.

ADP, meanwhile, said the “issue has been resolved,” but Worley’s case remained open in court and she said she wasn’t so sure.

” I feel like they should not take that money out at all,” Worley said.

Worley filed a request in court herself to ask the judge to look at her case. CBS4 Problem Solvers will continue to work to ensure that it has, indeed, been resolved.

If you have an issue you’d like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, you can contact us at (317) 677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.