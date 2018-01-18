× Authorities investigating after 2 bodies are found in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway in Madison County after the discovery of two bodies near Lapel.

The sheriff’s office says the bodies were found in an open area near 200 S and 700 W Thursday.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

In late December, the sheriff’s office asked the public to help find a missing couple, 22-year-old Heaven Henderson and 23-year-old Jeremy Danowski.

Authorities were made aware of their disappearance by Danowski’s father. He said that he had information that his son’s cellphone had been last used near Lapel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.