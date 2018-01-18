× Area organizations urge displaced workers to enroll in support benefits after layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After the final round of layoffs at Carrier, EmployIndy and United Steelworkers Local 1999 are encouraging displaced workers to enroll in support benefits.

The Trade Adjustment Act (TAA) is in place for employees who have been laid off due to a shift in production of their firm to any country with a free trade agreement with the United States.

EmployIndy and United Steelworkers Local 1999 are encouraging workers who were recently laid off at Carrier to apply for the benefits.

They have coordinated job fairs and staffed WorkOne case managers inside facilities to be available to help workers. WorkOne has been providing career coaching, connects individuals to training and identifies how their existing skills can be best utilized for a career shift.

EmployIndy is eager to guide these workers, and all Marion County residents, toward career success in an evolving local economy.

“We strive to connect people to opportunities to gain the skills needed for modern jobs, and then also work to connect employers to the people who obtain those skills,” says Marie Mackintosh, Chief Operations Officer of EmployIndy.

Resources are available for all local residents who have been laid off, are underemployed, or are in need of job skills, but for those who are eligible for TAA benefits, such as displaced Carrier and Rexnord workers, there are deadlines for certain funding based on the date their dislocation occurred.

Dislocated workers can attend a special enrollment session for TAA benefits taking place at WorkOne Indy West, at 3400 Lafayette Rd., this coming Saturday January 20, from 10:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.