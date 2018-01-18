× Anderson man who molested girl in exchange for money, ice cream sentenced to 40 years

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man who was found guilty of child molestation has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Allegations against Xavier Jones arose in November 2016 when the victim told a sexual assault nurse she had been molested by Jones, who had dated her mother. The abuse happened from September 2015 to July 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

The 11-year-old girl told police that Jones forced her to undress and have sex with him “almost daily” when he was supposed to be taking care of the girl and her brothers while their mother was at work. She said Jones sometimes locked her brothers in their room when he had sex with her.

The victim claimed Jones would offer “quid pro quo” and solicited sex acts from her in exchange for giving her money to buy ice cream or letting her use his phone for a school project.

The girl told police she told Jones “no” on several occasions, but the abuse continued and Jones sometimes got physical to force her into sex acts, court documents said.

Jones was arrested in April 2017 and transported to the Madison County Jail.

He was found guilty by a jury in November 2017 of a felony charge of child molest and two counts of attempted child molest.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to spend 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.