After arctic blast, warmer weather set to arrive in central Indiana

In the short term, a warm up continues for central Indiana. While sunshine will help to warm things up during the day, a little snow pack will limit the sunshine’s effectiveness.

We’ll continue to rely on southwest winds to do the bulk of the heavy lifting through this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 by Sunday, a welcome warm up from the sub-freezing recent days.

Looking at the long term, we’re headed back up the temperature hill. Literally.

Climatologically, this is the coldest point of the calendar year. The average high and low temperature for January 18 is 35 and 20 degrees, respectively. Those are the coldest average highs and lows that Indianapolis sees over the course of the year.

From here through mid-July, the average temperatures will continue to climb the climate graph. While this doesn’t guarantee warmer days ahead, on average, we get warmer from here on out.

For contrast, the warmest average high and low temperature for the year in Indianapolis is 85 and 66 degrees.