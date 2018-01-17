× Woman pulled from icy retention pond on New Year’s Eve passes away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman who crashed her car into an icy retention pond on New Year’s Eve has passed away.

Carol Perkins, 49, had been in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital since the night of the tragic accident.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith, Perkins called 911 around 8:30 p.m. from inside her car after it broke through the icy pond at the Sundance Apartments off Mcfarland Boulevard on Indy’s south side.

Officials say the dispatcher told the woman help was on the way, as several other bystanders called for help as well. The dispatcher was trying to guide the woman to an exit, as she repeatedly stated, “it’s filling up” and “it’s cold.”

One minute and 45 seconds later — the phone disconnected.

IFD’s dive team found the car about 20 feet from land and 12 feet down in the water. Divers had to punch the sunroof of the car to break through the glass and grab her.

Perkins succumbed to her injuries around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Prior to her passing, the family worked with hospital staff to ensure organ donation occurred – which was successful.

Perkins worked as a nurse for the last 10 years. Her family wishes to thank the firefighters who performed her rescue and to all medical personnel who had a hand in her medical care.