A warm front will move north of Central Indiana and bring in much warmer air. As the front passes we’ll have snow showers late Thursday through Friday.

With the warm up temperatures will rise above freezing Thursday.

Our warm up will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s by Saturday.

Another storm system will bring rain late Saturday through Sunday.

After a mild weekend rain will change to snow as a cold front moves across the state Monday.

Much colder air and snow showers will be with us through Tuesday.

So far this has been a colder winter than last year.

Lows will stay above zero overnight.

