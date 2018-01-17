Click here for school delays and closings

Private plane makes successful emergency landing at Hamilton County airport

FISHERS, Ind.– A twin-engine Cessna airplane made what authorities are calling a “hard landing” late Tuesday at Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers.

Emergency crews from Fishers fire and police departments responded to the airport after the pilot made an emergency radio call saying there was a landing gear malfunction. The plane landed without incident. No injuries or serious damage were reported by crews on the scene, according to a Fishers fire department spokesman.

A tow service was contacted to remove the aircraft from the runway.

